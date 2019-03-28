



Since everyone loves going local, what is better than some deliciousness from right up the road? These are 8 of the Greatest foods Made in Massachusetts.

Stone and Skillet English Muffins

Medford

Kicking off the Great 8 is a truly delicious way to start the day – Stone and Skillet English Muffins. These mouthwatering muffins are made at a small bakery in Medford, and can be found in grocery stores all over the region. All of their premium, hand-made English Muffins are cooked on a flattop for a perfect golden crust on the outside, with a soft, chewy center that puts all other English muffins to shame.

Cookie Time Bakery

Arlington

Located in Arlington, Cookie Time Bakery is focused on one thing and one thing only: making the best cookies in the world. They are all presented in the oversized case as soon as you walk through the door. Tempting varieties include chocolate chip, raspberry linzers and all kinds of colorful cream filled sandwich cookies. But the one you have to try is their chocolate ganache filled macaroon.

Jack’s Abby

Framingham

Another Great 8 winner is Jack’s Abby in Framingham. Located in a massive space reminiscent of a German beer hall, this family owned spot brews some of the region’s finest craft beers along with the perfect food to eat with a brew – pizza.

Teddie Peanut Butter

Everett

Teddie Peanut Butter in Everett started in 1925 and ever since has “spread” all over Massachusetts and beyond. This all-natural product is packed with peanuts all grown in the USA. It all starts with massive bags of raw peanuts roasted at 330 degrees. The skins are removed and the peanuts head to the grinder where the magic happens.

Bagelsaurus

Cambridge

Bagelsaurus is a cute, artisan, hand-crafted bagel shop serving piping hot bagels pulled from the oven moments before they hit your mouth. Each one is made by hand and cooked in small batches in flavors like Cinnamon Raisin, Sesame, Everything and Garlic, and some flavors you may have never seen before, like Pretzel and Black Olive. These babies are so good that spreads like cream cheese and housemade almond butter are available, but not necessary.

Smackadoodles

East Taunton

Another Great 8 winner is Smackadoodles. This local company puts a unique spin on cinnamon rolls, which can be purchased online or at farmer’s markets. Some of their most popular flavors include Caramel Apple Pie, Cookie Dough, and the absolutely glorious S’more Smackadoodle.

Q’s Nuts

Somerville

Q’s Nuts in Somerville is a quirky, family run snack store that customers are just nuts for. Here they roast almonds, cashews, peanuts and pecans in intriguing flavors like Bananas Foster, Cayenne Mango, Key Lime Ginger and Sea Salt with Herbs.

Ipswich Ale Brewer’s Table

Ipswich

Rounding out the Great 8 is Ipswich Ale Brewer’s Table. This massive facility is known for brewing some of the best beer in the Bay State for a quarter of a century. They have also incorporated all of those sensational suds into their cuisine. There are Pale Ale Beer Brats with German sauerkraut and braised potatoes; Maine Mussels steamed in a Dry Stout; and Cheddar Ale Soup spiked with grilled kielbasa and sautéed Granny Smith apples.

