



(MARE) – Andrea is an energetic girl of Caucasian descent. Andrea has enjoyed taking gymnastics classes and she also enjoys music. She loves to have her hair and nails done and spend one on one time with adults. Andrea is a good advocate for herself. She has grown leaps and bounds over the past year and would like nothing more than to have a family to call her own.

Andrea is legally freed for adoption. She would thrive in a home where she is the only child or the youngest. Andrea shares a close relationship with her older sister and they hope to be able to continue to remain connected through visits. The best family for Andrea would be a local family that is able to visit with her at her current program placement as a visiting resource initially.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.