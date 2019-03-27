



GLOUCESTER – Nothing says Gloucester like fresh seafood, and at the Topside Grill that is exactly what’s on the menu. Located in historic Gloucester, just across the way from Habor Cove, Topside Grill is a come as you are spot serving fresh seafood, old school Italian, and all of that classic comfort food you know and love, according to owner Doug Silva.

“We got the seafood. We have the Italian food. We have the American food. To put it simply, we have a lot of comfort food, too. You’re thinking your chicken pot pie and your lasagna, all that good stuff.”

To match that casual comfort food is a comfortable atmosphere with a killer view.

“You’re gonna see that nice working waterfront, fisherman coming and going. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Doug described.

Just as big as the views are the portions.

“You’re not gonna leave hungry – that’s for sure. Usually you’re gonna leave with some leftovers, although some people leave a little bit too full because they clean the plate.”

Since you are seaside, seafood is a must at Topside. There are big bowls of creamy, dreamy lobster bisque, and that quintessential New England treat, Clam Chowder.

“The clam chowder’s outstanding. It’s that thick, New England-style creamy, nice clams. You got your potatoes in there. It’s delicious,” Doug said.

Speaking of clams, Topside also has them stuffed and served as an appetizer.

“They’re made with chopped clams, our cheese crumb topping, clam stuffing. So you got some breading in there, some herbs and spices. People come in and get double orders, triple orders,” Doug conveyed. “They really like them.”

There are Native Scallops wrapped in Bacon served with honey mustard, big bowls of Paella, and a sandwich called Haddock New Brunswick. Made with fresh haddock that is fried, then baked with loads of cheddar and topped with scallions and bacon, this sandwich is a customer favorite.

At Topside, some fresh Gloucester lobster is a must. There is the overflowing lobster roll, or if you happen to leave home extra hungry, the baked stuff lobster may be what you need.

“It’s a whole lobster. We’re gonna crack that right open, fill it with our famous seafood stuffing made with crab meat, some pollock, bread, herbs, spices, a little butter over the top.”

If seafood is not your thing, Topside has you covered with everything from a tasty Corned Beef Reuben, to comforting housemade Chicken Pot Pies, to some of the best Short Ribs around.

“Our Short Ribs are unbelievable,” Doug said. “They melt in your mouth. You don’t even need a knife to cut them; you can use a fork.”

While there’s a whole section of the menu dedicated to Italian fare, you have to try Doug’s family’s recipe for Lasagna.

“A lot of Italians don’t go out to eat around here because Grandma always makes it better. Mom makes it better. So when you have a Lasagna or some Italian food that the locals come in and eat, and actually say, ‘Hey, this is Italian food. This is good,’ you know you’re doing something right.”

Whether you go for Italian, comfort or seafood, it’s hard to top a meal at the Topside Grill. You can find it at 50 Rogers Street and online at topsidegrill.com.

