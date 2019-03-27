



HAVERHILL (CBS) – The four Zamansky brothers from Haverhill took home the bronze in flag football at the Special Olympics USA Games last year, and for brother Andrew who is autistic, the program has brought him out of his shell. “I’ve been doing Special Olympics for six years, it’s the only thing I actually love to do,” said Andrew Zamansky. “I was quiet and now everyone can’t get me to shut up.”

Now, to hear Education Secretary Betsy DeVos talk about funding cuts to the program, cuts to the core. His mother Lesley Zamansky says Special Olympics is so much more than just athletics on the field. “It gives them a feeling of self esteem and importance,” she says. “Everybody wants to belong and be a part of something.”

In Massachusetts alone the Special Olympics could lose about $125,000. That would mean more fundraising for an organization that’s constantly fundraising. Lesley Zamansky says to get to the USA Games in Seattle every athlete had to raise $5,000. “It was a lot of work and not every family can afford it,” Lesley says.

She said there was no corporation handing them a check, and it’s left Andrew feeling frustrated. “How can the government do this to these kids who need Special Olympics to feel included?” Andrew wondered.

Special Olympics is called an inclusion revolution for people with intellectual disabilities. Andrew Zamansky’s advice to Secretary DeVos is “go see a game”. The family doesn’t want these athletes to face any more challenges.