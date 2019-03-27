  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manchester NH, Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A person barricaded inside a Manchester, NH hotel fired shots at officers during a standoff Wednesday night.

The SWAT team responded to the Quality Inn near the Manchester airport after someone fired shots inside the building at about 7:30 p.m.

“We heard six to eight gunshots, within a matter of minutes, what 15 Manchester PD come flying in,” a man said.

About 45 minutes after that, there was another call for shots fired.

With a gunman still barricaded inside, police started evacuating the hotel. While moving people to safety, police heard another round of gunshots.

As they were negotiating with the person inside, “multiple rounds” were fired at police officers outside the room.

Police say no one was hit and all guests are reported to be safe.

Crisis negotiators and the SWAT team were still working to resolve the incident late Wednesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s