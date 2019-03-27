MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A person barricaded inside a Manchester, NH hotel fired shots at officers during a standoff Wednesday night.

The SWAT team responded to the Quality Inn near the Manchester airport after someone fired shots inside the building at about 7:30 p.m.

“We heard six to eight gunshots, within a matter of minutes, what 15 Manchester PD come flying in,” a man said.

About 45 minutes after that, there was another call for shots fired.

With a gunman still barricaded inside, police started evacuating the hotel. While moving people to safety, police heard another round of gunshots.

As they were negotiating with the person inside, “multiple rounds” were fired at police officers outside the room.

Police say no one was hit and all guests are reported to be safe.

Crisis negotiators and the SWAT team were still working to resolve the incident late Wednesday night.