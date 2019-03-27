



BOSTON (CBS) – Commissioner Roger Goodell said Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be subject to potential punishment under the NFL’s personal conduct policy as a result of his current legal troubles. But Goodell said the decision won’t come until the case has played out in court.

Kraft is facing charges after he allegedly paid for sex acts in a Florida massage parlor. On Tuesday, Kraft pleaded not guilty, waived his scheduled arraignment and asked for a jury trial.

Goodell was asked about possible punishment for Kraft at the conclusion of the NFL owners meetings in Arizona.

“I think we said several weeks ago, the personal conduct policy applies to everybody,” Goodell said. “Commissioners. Owners. Executives. Players. Coaches. And it will be applied to everybody. But it will be done after we get all the facts and have all the information.”

Goodell did not get into specifics on what potential punishment Kraft could be facing.

“We will be fair and smart about it, and that’s what we will do,” Goodell said.

Goodell was also asked about the status of Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, whose status is unclear after his latest drug infraction.

“The first thing right now is to focus on Josh himself as a young man, and what he needs to do to get his life on the right track,” Goodell said. “That’s what our focus is. We have resources supporting that, and that’s our hope – to make sure he gets on the right track. Once he gets on the right track, we’ll get to that place. But I think right now, he has had a complete focus on ‘I have to get myself all cleared in the right place before I can get back on the field.”