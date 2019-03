BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is a massive $750 million.

There hasn’t been a winner in the game since December 26, making it the third largest jackpot in Powerball history. The cash option is $465.5 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought up until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at lottery retailers in Massachusetts.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.