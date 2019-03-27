  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Milton Police


BOSTON (CBS) — Milton police are warning residents after a fake delivery driver stole packages from a home instead of dropping them off.

Police say they’re looking into an incident on Granite Avenue during which a man took two packages from the front porch of a home while dressed as a delivery driver.

A fake delivery driver suspected of stealing packages in Milton (Surveillance image)

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a reflective vest walk up to the front door of the home. The contents of the packages are valued at just under $200.

Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.

