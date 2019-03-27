



BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI is hoping the public can help identify four possible witnesses in the Jassy Correia kidnapping case. Investigators stressed that the group is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, FBI Boston shared video showing the group walking in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets around 2:15 a.m. on February 24.

FBI Boston & @Bostonpolice need help identifying these 4 individuals who are not suspected of wrongdoing. We want to talk to them in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. Call 857-386-2000 or visit https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh if you know who they are. pic.twitter.com/wrfiDs5oiw — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 27, 2019

“We’re asking the public to take a close look at these images to see if they can help us identify these people because we believe they may have information that could enhance our investigation,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of FBI Boston. “We want to emphasize that these folks are not suspected of any wrongdoing. We just really want to talk to them to find out if they have seen or overheard something that could help us bring some closure to Jassy’s family.”

Louis Coleman is facing federal charges related to Correia’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at (857) 386-2000.