



BOSTON (CBS) – A handful of Boston-area restaurants and chefs are in the running for James Beard awards. The finalists for the prestigious food honors were announced Wednesday.

Maura Kilpatrick, the executive pasty chef Sofra Bakery and Café in Cambridge, is nominated for “Outstanding Baker.”

Ken Oringer, whose restaurant group includes Little Donkey in Cambridge, Toro Boston and Uni Boston, is nominated for “Outstanding Restaurateur.”

Three Boston-area chefs are in contention for best chef in the northeast: Tiffani Faison of Tiger Mama in Boston, Tony Messina of Uni Boston and Cassie Piuma of Sarma in Somerville.

The James Beard Foundation will announce the award winners on May 6. See the full list of nominees here.