BOSTON (CBS) – How about chasing that Fenway Frank with a banana split? Several new menu items are coming to the home of the Red Sox this season.

Ballpark food provider Aramark is introducing a New England twist on a classic sandwich. The “LBLT” has fresh lobster meat, crispy bacon, leaf lettuce and sliced tomato.

The other new sandwiches are Kings Hawaiian pulled pork and grilled barbecue chicken and pineapple sandwiches.

Check out these amazing new items from @KingsHawaiian for the 2019 season! Can’t wait to try the Kings Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich and the Kings Hawaiian grilled bbq chicken and pineapple sandwich! #aramark #redsox #myfenway #kingshawaiian pic.twitter.com/RewZ3XDabb — Aramark Fenway (@AramarkFenway) March 22, 2019

Another savory option is buffalo chicken topped tots, which are tater tots with buffalo chicken, blue cheese and chives.

For dessert, the new arrivals at Fenway are a brownie sundae and a “Banana Splitter” featuring vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream with a banana, hot fudge, sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

We needed something as sweet as winning the World Series to add to the menu. Two new deserts coming to Fenway this season. Meet the Banana Splitter and Brownie Sundae! #sweettooth #worldserieschamps #aramark #myfenway pic.twitter.com/vlQOdQqzJ3 — Aramark Fenway (@AramarkFenway) March 25, 2019

Aramark is rolling out a number of new “better-for-you” items at its ballparks – but not Fenway.