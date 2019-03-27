  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – How about chasing that Fenway Frank with a banana split? Several new menu items are coming to the home of the Red Sox this season.

Ballpark food provider Aramark is introducing a New England twist on a classic sandwich. The “LBLT” has fresh lobster meat, crispy bacon, leaf lettuce and sliced tomato.

The LBLT (Photo credit: Aramark)

The other new sandwiches are Kings Hawaiian pulled pork and grilled barbecue chicken and pineapple sandwiches.

Another savory option is buffalo chicken topped tots, which are tater tots with buffalo chicken, blue cheese and chives.

Buffalo chicken tater tots (Photo credit: Aramark)

For dessert, the new arrivals at Fenway are a brownie sundae and a “Banana Splitter” featuring vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream with a banana, hot fudge, sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Aramark is rolling out a number of new “better-for-you” items at its ballparks – but not Fenway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s