BOSTON (CBS) – How about chasing that Fenway Frank with a banana split? Several new menu items are coming to the home of the Red Sox this season.
Ballpark food provider Aramark is introducing a New England twist on a classic sandwich. The “LBLT” has fresh lobster meat, crispy bacon, leaf lettuce and sliced tomato.
The other new sandwiches are Kings Hawaiian pulled pork and grilled barbecue chicken and pineapple sandwiches.
Another savory option is buffalo chicken topped tots, which are tater tots with buffalo chicken, blue cheese and chives.
For dessert, the new arrivals at Fenway are a brownie sundae and a “Banana Splitter” featuring vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream with a banana, hot fudge, sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Aramark is rolling out a number of new “better-for-you” items at its ballparks – but not Fenway.