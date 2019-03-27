



CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ is getting into the Easter spirit, announcing Wednesday that stores will be serving up Peeps marshmallow-flavored coffee, as well a Peeps donut.

The chain says the “delightful, creamy taste” of Peeps is coming to hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

The new flavor and the donut topped by a yellow marshmallow chick will be available at Dunkin’ stores nationwide starting April 1 for a limited time.

Other spring menu items a chocolate cherry cold brew, a sweet sriracha bacon breakfast sandwich, iced tea lemonade and a frozen lemonade.