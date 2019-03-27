



BOSTON (CBS) — An unbelievable video captures a wrong-way driver speeding down I-93. Fortunately the person whose dashcam recorded the video swerved just in time, but he knows the pain of losing someone on the road. His mother was killed in a crash.

“What I do for work covering sports is, you react to a moment,” said Charlie Krupa. As a photographer for the Associated Press, Charlie Krupa has shot thousands of sporting events in Boston.

Due to his work, there’s a lot of late night drives to his home, but Tuesday night, on I-93 on the New Hampshire line, he could have lost his life. He was almost hit head on.

“This oncoming flash of light, I saw it, I reacted,” Krupa said.

The wrong-way driver missed him by inches. “It’s one of those moments where you sort of just shake your head and it’s like ‘Am I alive? Am I a ghost right now?’” Krupa said.

About a year and a half ago his mom and dad were involved in a car accident in Hanover and his mom died.

Ever since, whenever Charlie drives, he keeps her close. “You know I think about her every day, I keep this with me, she’s sort of my guardian angel,” Krupa said holding his mother’s prayer card.

In his 35 years of driving home late at night, Charlie has seen four wrong way drivers. This was the fifth.