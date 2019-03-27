Filed Under:Recall


LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (CBS) — A phone and tablet charger for kids from American fashion designer Betsey Johnson may be a fire risk.

The chargers that look like emojis, unicorns, rainbows and other kid-friendly shapes were sold at Kohl’s and Burlington Coat Factory stores for about $25. More than 170,000 are being recalled.

The “universal rechargeable power banks” may overheat.

There are three reports of the charger overheating, and at least one is blamed for causing a house fire.

Read the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s notice here.

