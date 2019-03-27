



LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (CBS) — A phone and tablet charger for kids from American fashion designer Betsey Johnson may be a fire risk.

Safety is a priority for us. Upon review and testing of our universal rechargeable power banks, we discovered a risk of overheating, which poses further risks of fire or burns. As a result, we have decided to voluntarily #recall all of our universal rechargeable power banks pic.twitter.com/EC6RJuX0i5 — Betsey Johnson (@xoBetseyJohnson) March 26, 2019

The chargers that look like emojis, unicorns, rainbows and other kid-friendly shapes were sold at Kohl’s and Burlington Coat Factory stores for about $25. More than 170,000 are being recalled.

The “universal rechargeable power banks” may overheat.

There are three reports of the charger overheating, and at least one is blamed for causing a house fire.

Read the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s notice here.