



NATICK (CBS) – Boston-based Wayfair is opening a retail location in the Natick Mall later this year. It will be the online furniture seller’s first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts.

Wayfair says the physical store is expected to open in the fall.

“With the opening of our new retail store, we are offering our customers a new way to enjoy Wayfair’s exceptional shopping experience as we continue to transform the way people shop for their homes,” CEO Niraj Shah said in a press release Tuesday.

Shoppers can talk to home design experts inside the store and place orders for delivery.

Late last year, Wayfair launched a holiday pop-up shop inside the mall.

Wayfair also recently opened up a shopping outlet connected to its Kentucky warehouse.