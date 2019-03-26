



PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) — The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is getting crowded, with nine pregnant nurses expecting babies in the next few months.

The hospital shared a Facebook photo of the nurses and their baby bumps and it’s gone viral.

“I don’t think it hit home until we took a picture and it was on social media and we were getting all this attention,” Registered Nurse Lonnie Soucie told WGME-TV. “And then it was like, ‘Whoa, you weren’t kidding!’”

They’re all due between April and July and the soon-to-be moms say it’s been great to have so much support right at work. Maine Medical Center says it’s ready to cover the shifts when the nurses go on maternity leave.

“I think we’re looking forward to raising our babies together. To having friends, playdates and continuing the support of having shared experiences of all having babies together,” Registered Nurse Holly Selby said.