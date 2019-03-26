



NATICK (CBS) – A hotel in Natick was evacuated overnight after a gunshot was fired in the lobby.

A man who just checked into the Crowne Plaza on Route 9 told investigators he was walking into the front entrance of the hotel around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday when police say “persons unknown to him” followed him inside and fired a shot at him. No one was hurt.

The man and the others ran off, but police did not know if they were still in the hotel, so they evacuated it.

Guests were taken outside, covered in blankets, to the Natick Mall across the street while officers went room-to-room searching.

“The officers were going to different groups of people and trying to calm, make sure everybody stayed calm,” said guest Angela Salas. “They’re very professional. They were exceptionally courteous. They have these very large scary guns and managed at the same time to say, ‘We’re very concerned for your safety and your warmth. We’re going to arrange for shelter for you, please come this way’.”

All guests were allowed to return to their rooms around 6 a.m.

“We strongly believe that the suspects were not and are not in the hotel at this time,” Natick Police Chief James Hicks told reporters. “We believe they left in a vehicle, an unknown type of vehicle.”

Hicks said the man who was targeted was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators. The chief was not sure how many suspects were involved. Police are now looking at video from the hotel for more information. There have been no arrests, but Hicks said there is no danger to the public.