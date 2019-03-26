  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fall River, Jim Smith


FALL RIVER (CBS) – Hundreds turned out for a vigil Tuesday night at the Hebrew Cemetery of Fall River where 59 gravestones were vandalized with messages of hate.

They stood shoulder to shoulder sending a clear message to the vandals who scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti on the headstones.

Hundreds attend vigil at Hebrew Cemetery of Fall River (WBZ-TV)

“On one of the headstones the words ‘expel the Jews’ were written. And we have a message for the individual who wrote it. We will not be expelled. We will not remain silent,” said Robert Trestan, director of the New England Anti-Defamation League.

They prayed, sang, stood as one and when it was over, some went back to the graveyard visiting loved ones.

Anita Bolski’s parents are buried there. She was thankful for the support.

Police investigate vandalism at Fall River cemetery (WBZ-TV)

“Somebody covered me with a blanket when I sat down,” she said. “Somebody I didn’t know. The outpouring is heartwarming.”

In the end, despite the pain, the message was healing.

“This was such a horrific incident. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything this bad before in my life,” said 91-year-old Bill Chebot. “I think this gathering tonight, this wonderful service, the people who spoke, really touched my heart.”

The investigation also now includes the FBI but so far no arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s