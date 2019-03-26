BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston media got a first-hand look Tuesday at the work underway to create a memorial to the victims of the marathon bombings.

The artist creating the tribute, Pablo Eduardo, invited cameras into his Chelsea studio to preview the Bolyston Street memorial that’s expected to be unveiled this summer.

Right now, there are tents at the site of the deadly bombings. Eduardo’s team is working on bronze statues that will display 18-foot glass light poles, as well as intertwined granite pills that represent the victims.

Bronze-plated bricks will honor the two police officers who died in connection with the manhunt for the bombers.

Eduardo says the project has taken longer than anticipated, but it’s important to get it right.

“We have to respect the amount of time it takes for families and cities to process some of these things,” Eduardo said. “I can only imagine that it must not be easy to say ‘OK, this is going to represent our daughter, and this is going to represent my son.’”

The project has taken about three years and cost the city about $2 million so far.