WORCESTER (CBS) – Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of a 9-alarm fire in the Back Bay that claimed the lives of two Boston firefighters.

Lt. Ed Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy died on March 26, 2014 while battling a wind-whipped fire in a brownstone on Beacon Street.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted on the anniversary of Kennedy and Walsh’s deaths.

Investigators determined that “irresponsible and even careless” actions by welders accidentally sparked the blaze. No charges were filed.

Malden-based D & J Ironworks welders didn’t have a permit when they were installing railings, and accidentally threw off a spark. It combined with gale-force wind to fuel an inferno through the brownstone.

The company was fined $58,000 for 10 violations after the deadly fire.

