



LAKEVILLE – Pizza and beer – or maybe it should be beer and pizza. Either way, there is plenty of selection and suds at Baldies Craft Pizzeria in Lakeville.

Owner Buddy Mastrangelo and his family have spent the past twenty years in the pizza business, but Baldies is their latest and greatest creation. The draft beer selection is so extensive, and the pizzas are so scrumptious, it will make your hair stand straight up… or not.

“Me and my dad are both bald and that’s where the name Baldies came from,” explained owner Buddy Mastrangelo. “I think Baldies has brought a little bit of gourmet, if you would, to Lakeville Massachusetts, but yet casual at the same time.”

You could say food and fun is what Baldies serves.

There is Tater Tot Poutine topped with cheese curds and bacon jam; big plates of nachos; Mac and Cheese with an herb cracker crumb; and a daily burger special known as the Juicy Luicy, stuffed with whatever the chef is inspired by that day.

The backbone of the Baldies operation is the handcrafted, thin-crust, Italian-style, brick oven pizza, according to head pizza maker Melissa Mastrangelo.

“People love the pizzas coming out of this oven because it’s a show. When you walk in, the first thing you see is this ginormous brick oven and you see people over here working, crafting the pizzas right in front of your eyes.”

What’s not to love – whether you go for something gourmet like the Truffle Shuffle pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, wild mushrooms and arugula with a balsamic drizzle, or a true classic like the Margherita pizza.

“We use Bellissimo fresh mozzarella cheese,” Melissa said. “I like to break it up so that the cheese is all over the pizza, and not just sauce, cheese, sauce, cheese. We put garlic, oregano, salt and pepper, olive oil, and then when it comes out, basil.”

“It’s crispy, it’s light, it’s delicious. I love our Margherita pizza,” Buddy added.

Other popular pies include the sweet and spicy General Tso’s topped with chicken, broccoli, and roasted red peppers. The Mastrangelo Pizza is a true Italian masterpiece, layered with high-end pancetta, sopressata, and prosciutto. But if you’re not afraid to taste some “Stranger Things” on the menu, kick your taste buds up to “11” and order the Upside Down Pizza.

“Our sauce is extremely delicious so, one day we were making pizzas and we just wanted to experiment with the sauce on top of the cheese so you get more of the sauce flavor,” Melissa explained. “I drizzle the crust with olive oil and I sprinkle parmesan cheese, heavily, all over the crust. So, if you like sauce, then you’d like The Upside Down pizza.”

Rounding out the Baldie’s menu are some incredible, addictive confit chicken wings, smothered in sauces like their signature South Carolina style golden barbecue. The braised short ribs may be the best bargain on the menu, because they are slow-cooked, ultra-flavorful, and piled high over mashed potatoes and vegetables.

“Falls apart in your mouth. It’s delicious,” Buddy boasted. “I was in Las Vegas last week and I got the short rib at the Prime Steakhouse at the Bellagio, and our short rib was more tender.”

To help wash everything down, there is an enormous selection of 40 local craft beers, poured right at the custom-made copper bar.

For dessert, you have to dive deep inside their mason jar full of Triple Chocolate Trifle, featuring dark chocolate ganache, homemade brownie brittle, and white chocolate panna cotta. It’s just another reason why, Bald is beautiful.

“I want everybody to come here and feel like they had an excellent meal and want to return,” Buddy said.

“My favorite thing about this place is that it brings people together,” Melissa added. “Food brings people together, and I love family and friends getting together, sharing a meal around the table. I think it’s the best part of life.”

You can find Baldie’s at 40 Main Street in Lakeville and online at baldiescraftpizzeria.com.

