



METHUEN (CBS) – “It’s very scary,” said longtime customer Bernie Reilly of Lawrence, after finding out the Methuen Market on Jackson Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

The clerk, Nural Alam, was attacked from behind by a masked man armed with a gun. The police asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the gun-wielding suspect.

“We set up a perimeter. Called in the K9 and tried to track the suspect down, which was unsuccessful. Now we’re asking for the public’s help,” said Captain Kristopher McCarthy of the Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Methuen Police Department.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Alam’s brother, Siraj Uddin told WBZ his brother is fine. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first-time the store was robbed. But, it was the first time they were robbed at gunpoint. “No, not like that. We’ve had [the door] broke the door different times,” he said.

The suspect is attracting the attention of the police.

“The man appears to be heavy set. Approximately 6 feet tall. Wearing a dark blue winter jacket with a hoodie and his face is covered with either a white or grey ski mask,” said Captain McCarthy.

Longtime customer Tomas Casado, of Lawrence, believes police will find and arrest the suspect soon. “I don’t think they’re going to run too long anyway,” Casado said. “The officers here, they do a good job.”

In spite of being held up at gunpoint, Uddin told WBZ he’s not concerned about his own safety, calling it “normal.”

The owner of the building, Charles Anton, said is thankful no one was hurt.

He’s now advising his businesses; to keep small amounts of cash on hand, do daily deposits and if you see something say something.

As far as that suspect, he faces several charges including attempted armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. And if that suspect is found to be in illegal possession of that firearm, he could face additional charges.