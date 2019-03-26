BROCKTON (CBS) — A crash involving an ambulance sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries overnight. Brockton Police were called to the intersection of North Main and Battles streets around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, witnesses told them a Honda Odyssey was going south on North Main Street through the intersection. The Odyssey has a green light, witnesses said.

“The ambulance was heading eastbound on Battles when it crossed the intersection and collided with the Honda,” said police.

The 48-year-old ambulance driver was cited for failing to stop.

The 30-year-old Odyssey driver was taken to Brockton Hospital and two paramedics from the ambulance were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center.