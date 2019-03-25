



PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire said they are “not amused” after someone left several items in the middle of the road with nails sticking out of them.

The items were found on Nashua Road in Pelham on Sunday. Oranges and cardboard with large nails in them were placed in the path of passing cars.

“Last night someone must have thought it would be funny to stick nails in various objects and leave them in the middle of Nashua Road. We are not amused,” police posted.

One car suffered damage before the items were cleaned up.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (603) 635-2411.