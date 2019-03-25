  • WBZ TVOn Air

LEXINGTON (CBS/AP) — Police say a 71-year-old cyclist has died in a collision with another bicycle rider on popular recreational trail in Lexington.

Police say the crash on the Minuteman Bikeway just after 2 p.m. Sunday involved two cyclists heading opposite directions.

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 71-year-old man was pronounced dead. The other cyclist, a man who appeared to be in his early 50s, survived. The nature of his injuries was not disclosed.

No names were released.

The cause remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected and police say it appears to be just a “terrible accident.”

