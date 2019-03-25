BOSTON (AP) — A suspended state trooper has been sentenced to one day in prison and one year of supervised release after pleading guilty in the Massachusetts State Police overtime abuse scandal.

Eric Chin, 46, of Hanover, was sentenced Monday and was deemed to have served one day in prison. Three months of the supervised release must be served in home detention.

Chin must also pay $7,125 in restitution.

In December Chin pleaded guilty to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. He was assigned to the now disbanded Troop E, responsible for patrolling the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Prosecutors say Chin was paid for overtime hours that he did not work and for at least one four-hour shift that he did not work.

Chin is the first trooper to be sentenced in the investigation.

