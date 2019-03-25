  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMCBS News Special: The Mueller Report: A Turning Point
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts State Police, Overtime Pay Scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A suspended state trooper has been sentenced to one day in prison and one year of supervised release after pleading guilty in the Massachusetts State Police overtime abuse scandal.

Eric Chin, 46, of Hanover, was sentenced Monday and was deemed to have served one day in prison. Three months of the supervised release must be served in home detention.

Eric Chin was sentenced to one day in prison and one year of supervised release (WBZ-TV)

Chin must also pay $7,125 in restitution.

In December Chin pleaded guilty to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. He was assigned to the now disbanded Troop E, responsible for patrolling the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Prosecutors say Chin was paid for overtime hours that he did not work and for at least one four-hour shift that he did not work.

Chin is the first trooper to be sentenced in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s