



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A dozen athletic coaches, test administrators and others charged in a nationwide college admissions scam are due in court in Boston Monday afternoon.

They’ll be arraigned in federal court on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. They’re among 50 people charged earlier this month in the FBI investigation “Operation Varsity Blues.” The coaches are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for labeling students as recruited athletes to help them get into elite universities.

One of them is Gordon Ernst, a Cranston, Rhode Island native, who was allegedly paid more than $2.7 million in bribes while he coached tennis at Georgetown. According to court documents, “Ernst designated at least 12 applicants as recruits for the Georgetown tennis team, including some who did not play tennis competitively.” He resigned as women’s tennis coach at URI last Friday.

Test administrators are accused of secretly taking the ACT and SATs in place of students or replacing answers on student’s exams.

Parents charged with paying bribes are due in court on later dates. They include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin who are expected in Boston April 3.

William Singer, the admissions consultant at the center of the admissions scam, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors.

