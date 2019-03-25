



BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski was really, really good at football. Really, really, ridiculously good.

The thing is, when a player is active, it’s often difficult to try to appreciate his accomplishments in a historical sense. After all, when there’s another game to be played the next week, there’s only so much time for a larger perspective.

But now, unfortunately for those who enjoyed watching the big man play every Sunday, Gronkowski is hanging up his spikes. Will they remain hung up forever? Or might the pain of watching the Patriots on television every week become too much to bear, thus forcing Gronkowski out of retirement to save the day come December?

Maybe, maybe not. But for now, we’re all operating as if Gronkowski has played his final snap on an NFL field. And if he has, he’ll go down as the single most dominant tight end to ever play the sport.

To help illustrate that point, here’s a collection of data, stats and records that researchers and reporters were quick to share after Gronkowski made his announcement.

The folks at Sports Illustrated shared this neat and tidy bullet-point list:

–Only tight end to lead the league in receiving touchdowns in a season

–Only tight end with 1,000+ career playoff receiving yards

–Most career playoff receiving yards by a tight end (1,163)

–Most TD receptions in a season by a tight end (17)

–Most TDs in a season by a tight end (18)

–Most playoff receiving TDs by a tight end (12)

–Most seasons with 10+ TDs by a tight end (5)

–Only tight end to have three seasons with 10+ TDs and 1,000+ receiving yards

–Most consecutive seasons with 10+ TDs by a tight end (3, 2010-12)

–Tied for most touchdowns in first two seasons (28, tied with Randy Moss)

SUPER BOWL RECORDS

–Most receptions by tight end (23)

–Most receiving yards by tight end (297)

Gronk is retiring with an absolutely preposterous amount of NFL records pic.twitter.com/vpmxWlc6vq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2019

“Absolutely preposterous” was the proper way to describe all of that.

Graham Barfield at NFL.com shared that Gronkowski is the all-time leader among tight ends in yards per game, touchdowns per game, and yards per target.

Rob Gronkowski retires as the all-time leader among TEs in… • Yards per game (68.3)

• TDs per game (0.69)

• Yards per target (9.9 – since 1992) Gronk also ranks 8th-best in receptions per game (4.5) and 4th-best in YPR (15.1). — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) March 24, 2019

George Chahrouri of Pro Football Focus shared that the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski duo was unparalleled.

Brady to Gronk generated a passer rating of 127.1 on 858 targets, 1st among all combos. Oh and when the defense blitzed it went to 144.6, also 1st. — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) March 24, 2019

To that end, ESPN.com’s Bill Barnwell laid out how much of an impact Gronkowski made on Brady. As Barnwell put it, when Gronk was on the field, “Brady was Aaron Rodgers,” but when Gronk was out, Brady was Kirk Cousins.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted how rare it is for a player of Gronkowski’s size to have been able to put up such monstrous receiving numbers.

To give you an idea of how unique a player Gronk was, here's a list of players with 500+ catches who averaged 15+ yards per catch, ranked in order of their weight. You just don't see 265-pound guys who can make plays downfield like that. Matchup nightmare. (via @pfref) pic.twitter.com/VRA80Yd3PR — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 24, 2019

That one really drives home the rarity of Gronkowski. Among players with 500 or more receptions and 15 or more yards per catch, only nine have weighed more than 200 pounds, only three have weighed more than 230 pounds, and only one has weighed more than 241 pounds. That is of course Gronkowski, who at 265 pounds was simply in a class unto himself.

Pro Football Focus, which grades every snap from every player in every game, graded Gronkowski as the best tight end in the NFL in seven of his nine seasons. (He graded out as the third-best tight end as a rookie in 2010, and as the ninth-best tight end in 2018.)

Gronk's career grades are something else pic.twitter.com/JL1zxmrlDC — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 7, 2019

PFF also noted that Gronkowski has been the best tight end in his era in terms of yards per route run.

Just another year for Gronk. pic.twitter.com/3pv6SRD0uX — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 6, 2018

Since 2006 – tight ends with the most games of at least 1.95 yards per route run: Antonio Gates: 65

Vernon Davis: 65

Jason Witten: 67 Rob Gronkowski: 6⃣9⃣ NICE pic.twitter.com/diPOwWS2W1 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 25, 2019

The folks at PFF also shined a spotlight on the game-winning drive in Pittsburgh in 2017, which will be remembered as perhaps the best encapsulation of Gronkowski’s singular dominance.

From two years ago – Rob Gronkowski's 5-play stretch against the Steelers late in the 2017 season was at the time, the highest-graded stretch of plays from any player, we had seen in recent memory. Our @PFF_Mike detailed it 🔽🔽https://t.co/Bg5122fKGx — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 24, 2019

Add it all up, and well, obviously it’s quite impressive. Tack on a couple of Super Bowl rings (plus one more championship in a season where Gronkowski was limited to just eight games played due to injury), and you’d be hard-pressed to draw up a more perfect career for a tight end in the NFL.

Though he only played nine seasons and lost nearly two full seasons to injury, the man packed more into his career than any other player before him ever had.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.