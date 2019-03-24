



CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is again asking students to put him out of a job, for a day.

The “Governor for a Day” competition is open to students in grades 6 and up. Applicants must submit a 250 to 500-word essay starting with “If I were Governor for a day, I would…” The winner will be invited to join Sununu for a day full of educational experiences.

Essays can be submitted by mail, email to GovernorForaDay@nh.gov or via Facebook messenger to the governor’s account. The deadline is April 26.

