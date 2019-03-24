



BOSTON (CBS) – Malcolm Mitchell’s short NFL career was a memorable one.

The wide receiver, who was drafted by the Patriots out of Georgia in 2016, announced his retirement on Friday. Mitchell was released by New England last summer after a knee injury kept him sidelined throughout training camp.

“He did everything he could. It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out,” Bill Belichick said of Mitchell when the team released him. “I don’t know how he could have put in any more than he did.”

Mitchell had a big impact after being selected in the fourth round. He finished the regular season with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

But his presence was most felt in Super Bowl LI. Mitchell was helped the Patriots erase a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons. In the fourth quarter alone, Mitchell hauled in five catches for 63 yards.

Mitchell remains active in the community. He is the face of the Read With Malcolm initiative and the Share the Magic Foundation as a way to get children interested in reading.