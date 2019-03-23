  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Provincetown, Provincetown Police


PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — A man wanted in Provincetown for assaulting a police officer was captured by police in Michigan Saturday. Darren Patrick Devine has been wanted since March 15.

Darren Devine was arrested in Michigan (Photo Courtesy: Provincetown Police Department Facebook)

“Devine is dangerous and mentally unstable with a long violent criminal history in Massachusetts with 91 priors,” said Yarmouth Police in a Facebook post Saturday just hours before his arrest was announced.

Charges against the 27-year-old include assault and battery on a police officer, breaking and entering and destruction of property.

It is unclear when Devine will return to Mass. No other information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s