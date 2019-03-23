



PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — A man wanted in Provincetown for assaulting a police officer was captured by police in Michigan Saturday. Darren Patrick Devine has been wanted since March 15.

“Devine is dangerous and mentally unstable with a long violent criminal history in Massachusetts with 91 priors,” said Yarmouth Police in a Facebook post Saturday just hours before his arrest was announced.

Charges against the 27-year-old include assault and battery on a police officer, breaking and entering and destruction of property.

It is unclear when Devine will return to Mass. No other information is available at this time.