LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – Troopers arrested a man Saturday evening after he allegedly hit four vehicles on I-93 North, rolled his own truck and then walked down the middle of the highway, shutting down I-93 North for an hour.

According to New Hampshire State Police, sometime just before 4:30 p.m., they began receiving calls about a motor vehicle rollover near Exit 5 I-93 North, a hit-and-run accident on the Exit 5 ramp and reports of a man walking away from the crash.

State police said 32-year-old Raymond Faucher III, of Plainville, Massachusetts, took the Exit 5 ramp onto I-93 and sideswiped a vehicle driven by a Bedford woman. Police say he fled the scene, weaving through traffic on the highway, hitting a vehicle driven by a Deerfield, New Hampshire, woman.

Police say Faucher then lost control of his own truck and sideswiped a vehicle driven by an Epping man and hit a vehicle driven by a Goffstown man. At that point, Faucher’s truck rolled onto its roof and came to a final rest in the right lane.

When state police arrived on the scene, Faucher allegedly was walking down the middle of the highway. When Trooper John Tyo tried to arrest him, police said he became combative and motorists got out of their vehicles to help the trooper. Londonderry Police also arrived on the scene, and Faucher was placed in handcuffs. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The highway was closed for about an hour and one of the drivers was transported to the hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.