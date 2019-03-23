



BROOKLINE (CBS) — The first pot shop in the greater Boston area opened its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday. The New England Treatment Access in Brookline is just half a mile away from Boston city limits.

A police detail and a few customers were there hours before NETA’s official opening.

NETA’s First customer in line is 38yr old, James Jenner of Salem. Originally from Brighton. Jenner sufferers from diabetic pressure sores. The amputee uses marijuana for pain. He’s excited to purchase pot, so close to home. #Neta #brookline #grandopening @wbz pic.twitter.com/dBtB7XTefB — Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) March 23, 2019

The store’s parking lot will be closed to vehicles to make room for customers to line up. There will be an express line for people who order ahead online and no line for medical patients.

⁦@netacaremass⁩ 1st customer at its Brookline location, James Jenner, a lyft driver from Salem, excitedly tells reporters “This is a great day!” Dispensary is the first for greater Boston. ⁦@wbz⁩ pic.twitter.com/BBSxJy3FKF — Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) March 23, 2019

Neighboring businesses are concerned about the limited parking causing congestion in the area but NETA Director of Operational Compliance Amanda Rositano hopes people will opt for public transportation.

“Being the first dispensary accessible to public transportation, we think that’s the best option,” said Rositano. Unfortunately, the MBTA is doing some scheduled maintenance on the Green Line’s D trains which run nearby, but the T will have shuttle buses running.