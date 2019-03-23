  • WBZ TV

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
March 23, 2019
If you or someone you know is looking for a job or for a possible career change, you might want to pay special attention to this edition of Centro! The new 2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor casino is looking to hire more than 5,000 job seekers and this could probably be the opportunity you have been waiting for! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Encore Boston Harbor president Robert DeSalvio. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR
5,000+ Jobs Available
617-944-0251
Offices: Everett & Medford
EncoreBostonJobs.com
Twitter: @EncoreResortBH
FB: @EncoreBostonHarbor
Instagram: @EncoreBostonHarbor

