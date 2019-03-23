



If you or someone you know is looking for a job or for a possible career change, you might want to pay special attention to this edition of Centro! The new 2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor casino is looking to hire more than 5,000 job seekers and this could probably be the opportunity you have been waiting for! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Encore Boston Harbor president Robert DeSalvio. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR

5,000+ Jobs Available

617-944-0251

Offices: Everett & Medford

EncoreBostonJobs.com

Twitter: @EncoreResortBH

FB: @EncoreBostonHarbor

Instagram: @EncoreBostonHarbor

