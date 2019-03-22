WOBURN (CBS) — A teacher in Woburn has been placed on leave after “police and the school uncovered alleged drug possession on school property,” Woburn Public Schools announced Friday.

Another staff member told Superintendent Matthew Crowley about the matter Wednesday, which prompted a police investigation and the employee in question was immediately put on paid administrative leave.

According to a statement from the school system, there is no reason to believe students were involved or in danger at any time.

Crowley said no other information could be released because the investigation is ongoing.

“However please know that we take allegations of any alleged wrongdoing seriously, and our priority is always on providing students with a safe and appropriate educational environment,” Crowley said.