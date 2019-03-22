



BOSTON (CBS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet announced if he’s running for president, but a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll says that is who Democrats and Independents are most excited about as the 2020 campaign ramps up.

Biden led the pack of declared and potential Democratic candidates for president when it comes to enthusiasm, with 59 percent of those surveyed saying they are excited about his possible candidacy. He’s followed by Bernie Sanders at 42 percent, although the Vermont senator also had the highest percentage of voters who said he should drop out, at 33 percent.

Trailing Biden and Sanders in terms of excitement is California Sen. Kamala Harris at 36 percent, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 34 percent and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 32 percent. Warren’s support is especially mixed – 29 percent say she should drop out.

CBS News reported earlier this week that Biden is inching closer to a run and phoning potential donors. Other early polls have also showed him leading the Democratic pack.

Though the Suffolk survey puts Biden and Sanders ahead of the field, a plurality of Democrats and independents said the 2020 ticket should not be two white men. It also looks like Democrats are primarily interested in someone who can defeat President Donald Trump, with 48 percent saying they want a candidate who can win versus 38 percent who are looking for a politician that reflects their priorities.

The poll put Trump’s approval rating at 48 percent, with 49 percent disapproving. In total, the poll surveyed 1,000 voters, with 600 of those identifying as Democratic or independent.