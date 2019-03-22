



NEEDHAM (CBS) – Three Needham police officers were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after they were exposed to the deadly opioid fentanyl.

The officers were doing a routine security check in the parking lot of the Residence Inn on B Street around 1:30 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious car with two people inside. During their investigation three officers were exposed to what was later confirmed to be fentanyl, Needham Police Chief John Schlittler told reporters.

“We know that they were exposed because it was in a container and I think at some point that container was opened and that’s where the exposure happened,” Schlittler said, noting that the fentanyl was outside the car at the time.

All three were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham where they were treated for headaches and released.

Two people, a 31-year-old man from Norwood and a 28-year-old woman from Westwood were arrested. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was also treated for exposure to the drug.

The chief said the issue was contained to the car and nothing in the hotel was affected.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.