



NEEDHAM (CBS) – Three Needham police officers were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after they were exposed to the deadly opioid fentanyl. Two people were arrested.

The officers were doing a routine security check in the parking lot of the Residence Inn on B Street around 12:50 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious car. After being called away from the parking lot, the officers returned around 1:30 a.m. and saw the same car. The inside light was on and two people, later identified as Stephanie Solimine, 28, of Westwood, and Brandon Randall, 31, of Norwood, were inside.

The car was not registered to Solimine or Randall, and both have suspended licenses, prosecutors said in court Friday.

Police noticed drug paraphernalia, including a powdery white substance in a Tylenol bottle, and asked to search the car. During their investigation, officers opened a black container found in a handbag in the trunk. Prosecutors said that was when the three officers were exposed to the fentanyl, which was confirmed by a field test.

All three were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham where they were treated for headaches and released. They have not been cleared at this point to return to work, Needham Police Chief John Schlittler told WBZ-TV.

Solimine was also taken to the hospital where she was treated for exposure to the drug. She and Randall appeared in Dedham District Court Friday. Solimine was ordered held on $100 cash bail and he’s being held without bail. Both are due back in court Monday.

Randall already faces “four open matters” with the court that are unrelated to Friday’s events.

The chief said the issue was contained to the car and nothing in the hotel was affected.