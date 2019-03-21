BOSTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer carrying Twisted Tea went up in flames Thursday morning during the morning commute on a busy New Hampshire interstate.

Flames destroyed the cab of the truck on Interstate 93 near Exit 7 in Manchester.

New Hampshire State Police shared video that showed the cab completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out a short time later. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was able to safely escape before the fire started.

Delays were expected in the area due to cleanup from the fire.

It is not known if the flames damaged any Twisted Tea.