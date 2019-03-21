BOSTON (CBS) — With Blake Swihart, Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon all in big league camp, it’s long been assumed that the Red Sox would have to get rid of one catcher. The only unknown was which one it would be. Now, we appear to know the answer.

ESPN’s Buster Olney and Marly Rivera reported Thursday afternoon that the Red Sox “are actively discussing possible trades” of Leon.

The Red Sox are actively discussing possible trades of catcher Sandy Leon, @MarlyRiveraESPN and I have heard from sources. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 21, 2019

The report would seem to indicate that the Red Sox are happy to start the year with Swihart and Vazquez on the big league roster.

Leon, 30, first joined the Red Sox in 2015, playing in 41 games that year. He played in 78 games in 2016, 85 games in 2017, and a career-high 89 games in 2018. Offensively, he’s batted .229 with a .636 OPS in exactly 1,000 plate appearances with Boston during that time.

Defensively, Leon has caught 51 of 118 (43.2 percent) of would-be base stealers. Red Sox pitchers have also raved about Leon’s work behind the plate.

Leon is set to make $2.475 million this year.

Vazquez, 28, is signed through 2021, with a team option for 2022. Swihart, still just 26, is under team control through 2022.