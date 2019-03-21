  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are expected to receive an invitation to visit the White House in the near future. According to a new report, President Trump wants his friend, owner Robert Kraft, to be in attendance despite concerns by aides about optics amid Kraft’s current legal troubles.

Poltico reports that White House aides are worried Kraft being in attendance at the visit could “turn a feel-good photo op into an embarrassing media spectacle” due to the Patriots owner facing charges for prostitution.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft (C) speaks at an event celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn at the White House April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump, the report says, has spoken to Kraft since the owner was charged in Jupiter, Fla. with paying for sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia massage parlor. The president’s only public comment on Kraft’s case came in February.

“Well it’s very sad. I was very surprised to see it,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question at the time. “He’s proclaimed his innocence totally. But I’m very surprised to see it.”

No date has been set for the team’s White House visit. In 2015 and 2017, the Patriots made the trip to Washington in April.

Kraft’s case is due back in a Florida court on March 28. He is not required to attend.

