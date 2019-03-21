BRIGHTON (CBS) – Boston Police are warning residents in a Brighton neighborhood to lock their doors after what it calls a small increase in home break-ins.

According to police, a handful of break-ins have happened in recent weeks at homes mostly occupied by Boston College students living off campus. The incidents have happened on Radnor, Undine, Foster, and surrounding streets. The uninvited guest doesn’t always steal, police say.

Boston Police and Boston College Police are ramping up patrols as a result, according to BCPD Chief Bill Evans.

Students feel they might be easy targets. “We’re all kind of stupid college kids, so I think we’re easy targets,” said Charlotte Johnson.

“If robbers know there are students living here, they know there’s like 10 laptops [at the house],” added Georgina Latorre.

Students who spoke to WBZ say they feel generally safe, but are a little spooked. “I think it’s really scary, especially knowing we’re so close to school,” said Samantha Karl. “And going off campus is a big tradition here, especially junior and senior year.”

Police are encouraging everyone to lock their doors.