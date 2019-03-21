



NATICK (CBS) – A teenager from Fall River is facing several charges after police say he shouted racial slurs and fired off a paintball gun outside of Natick High School.

Investigators said 18-year-old Jacob Rodrigues drove through the front of campus around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, “shouting profanity and threats along with racial slurs.” As he drove away, Rodriguez fired “three shots into the air in the direction of the school,” according to Natick Superintendent Anna Nolin.

No one was hurt. Officers found Rodrigues off campus and arrested him. He’ll be arraigned Thursday in Natick District Court on several charges including a civil rights violation, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and threatening to commit a crime.

Nolin said Rodrigues is not affiliated with Natick High School.

“We have no tolerance for racism or bigotry of any kind,” the superintendent said in a statement.