BOSTON (CBS) – An Ipswich man hit the jackpot on a birthday gift from his wife. Gjergji Prifti won $1 million on a $5 Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket.

He’s the second $1 million prize winner from the “$1,000,000 Double Jackpot” game. The ticket has chances to win on both the front and back – Prifti found his big prize on the back.

Prifti went with the cash option and will get a one-time payment of $650,000. His wife bought the ticket at Richdale in Ipswich.

There are still two $1 million prizes left in the game.