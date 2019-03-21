



HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (CBS) — A Massachusetts native is making waves with his surfboard made from hundreds of Dunkin’ foam cups.

Korey Nolan tells The Boston Globe he used about 700 recycled cups. He also added plastic straws on the fins for a pop of color.

It took almost a year to complete but his creation won him an international “upcycling” competition.

“I’ve become, personally, a little bit more aware of wastefulness and stuff like that, and some things like styrofoam cups really stand out,” he told the newspaper. “I put out a call to friends and family that if they were purchasing Dunkin’ Donuts coffee to please save the cups for me.”

Nolan says at 15 pounds, the board is heavier than most foam surfboards but you wouldn’t know the difference in the water.

Dunkin’ has said it plans to eliminate all polystyrene foam cups by 2020.