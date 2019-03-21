



GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) – A baby cough syrup sold nationwide at Dollar General stores is being recalled because it could cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Kingston Pharma is recalling a lot of its DG/Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus because testing showed some bottles may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus or circulans, bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness. No ill effects have been reported in connection with the recalled cough syrup, but the bacteria has been known to trigger serious or even deadly illnesses.

The recalled bottles are marked Lot KL180157 with an expiration date of 11/20 and UPC code 8 54954 00250 0.

Kingston Pharma has stopped making the product while the FDA investigates. Anyone who bought a recalled bottle should return it to the store for a full refund.

Read the FDA recall notice for more information.