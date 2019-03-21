



BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a brand new reason to go the Boston Public Library: a tea lounge that now features unique adult beverages. The signature is tea infused cocktails. And even they are inspired by literary greatness.

What could be a better setting? Delicious cocktails, a bite to eat and books. Literary heaven. “We’re unveiling the Map Room Tea Lounge concept,” says Salvatore DeGeorge, the general manager of The Catered Affair which operates the new cafe in a cozy, intimate space in the Boston Public Library in Copley Sq.

“We kind of took some inspiration from the beautiful maps here, and the exposed brick and the late 1800s architecture. It’s just a fun, different experience people can have. Grab a book, sit here, have a wonderful tea infused cocktail, unwind,” he says.

It’s those tea infused cocktails that are catching the eyes of a lot of people, all with literary references. “We have War and Peace, Catcher in the Rye,” he says. And don’t miss Tequila Mockingbird and All That Jazzmine.

There’s also wine and beer, beautifully crafted bar bites, cheese boards and desserts. “I’m doing this as kind of a modern day Cheers, if you will,” says DeGeorge.

While it’s too new for everyone to know your name just yet, when you’re done browsing in the library, this is a good place to bookmark.

“What we hope to see is bringing different cultures and different people together to have really unique spirits and really unique cuisine in a really interesting environment,” DeGeorge says.