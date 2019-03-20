



WAREHAM (CBS) – A man suspected of breaking into stores in Wareham and Foxboro will be in court Wednesday.

Officers from Wareham, Bourne, and Foxboro raided 29-year-old Andrew Darby’s home in Bourne Tuesday afternoon and arrested him.

Investigators say he smashed his way into the Wreckless Hobbies shop on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 3 a.m. back on February 21 and took off with $3,500 worth of items.

Foxboro Police reported a similar incident at a store there on Saturday, March 16. Three days later Foxboro Police got a tip on a possible suspect in Bourne.

Wareham Police say they were granted a search warrant and went to Darby’s home Tuesday.

“During the raid two loaded firearms were located, one being in a jacket pocket of the suspect. Inside the home detectives confiscated several previously stolen items,” Wareham Police said in a statement Wednesday.

Darby was arrested and held overnight on $10,000 bail. He’s charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and vandalizing property.

He will be arraigned in Wareham District Court Wednesday.