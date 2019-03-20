Filed Under:Boston News, Victor Pena


BOSTON (CBS) – The Charlestown man accused of kidnapping and repeatedly raping a woman in January pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the new charges against him.

Victor Pena, 38, was arraigned on one count of kidnapping and ten counts of aggravated rape in Suffolk Superior Court.

Victor Pena in Suffolk Superior Court, March 20, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

He was indicted by a grand jury last week. Police said Pena kidnapped a 23-year-old woman after she left a bar near Faneuil Hall on January 19 and held her for three days at his apartment in Charlestown until police found them.

Pena remains held without bail.

