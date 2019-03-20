



FOXBORO (CBS) – Less than two months after Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar And Grill closed suddenly, it’s been announced that a new restaurant is coming to Patriot Place.

Six String Grill And Stage, described as a “full-service restaurant and live music venue,” is scheduled to open this summer at 275 Patriot Place. That’s where Toby Keith’s stood for eight years before closing unexpectedly in January.

The restaurant will be operated by The Briar Group, offering classic American food and Southern-style dishes. There will be plenty of big-screen TVs to watch a game from the 80-seat bar with 16 beers on tap.

“Six String plans to fill the impressive live music stage and modern rustic setting with the sounds of country and rock-and-roll performances ranging from marquee national acts, up-and-coming music makers and locally loved artists,” a press release from Patriot Place states. “In addition to large viewing areas around the stage, the venue will also feature plenty of VIP private viewing, event function space, and open areas for dancing.”

The restaurant will serve up lunch, dinner and nightlife entertainment when it opens later this year.